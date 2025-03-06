AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Ajax will entertain Eintracht Frankfurt at the Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. The hosts overcame Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 in the knockout phase playoffs while Frankfurt finished fifth in the league phase standings.

de Godenzonen have seen conclusive results in 12 games in 2025, suffering three defeats, with two registered in the Europa League. They met Almere City in the Eredivisie last week and registered a 1-0 away triumph. Kenneth Taylor scored his seventh goal of the league campaign in the ninth minute.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week and fell to a 4-1 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Hugo Ekitike scored the consolation goal in the 37th minute.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have a long-standing rivalry against German teams and have met them 39 times in all competitions. They have a good record in these games, recording 28 wins.

Frankfurt have crossed paths eight times against Dutch teams across all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results and they have registered five wins.

Frankfurt have won just one of their last eight away games in all competitions, suffering five losses.

Ajax have won seven of their last eight games across all competitions while keeping five clean sheets. They have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost their last two away games in the Europa League, conceding five goals.

de Godenzonen have lost just one of their 24 home games against German teams, with that loss coming against Borussia Dortmund in 2012.

Frankfurt have won just one of their four away meetings against Dutch teams.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

de Godenzonen have enjoyed an upturn in form, winning seven of their last eight games across all competitions. Interestingly, they have lost four of their last six games in the Europa League, conceding nine goals. They have an impressive record against German teams and are strong favorites.

Davy Klaassen is a confirmed absentee as he will serve a suspension after being booked against Union Saint-Gilloise last month. Wout Weghorst and Christian Rasmussen are sidelined with injuries while Owen Wijndal and Amourricho van Axel Dongen face late fitness tests. Remko Pasveer, Jordan Henderson and Josip Sutalo are back in full training.

Die Adler have lost their last two games while conceding four goals in both. They are winless in their last four away games, suffering two losses and have failed to score in these defeats. They have conceded at least two goals in six of their last eight away games across all competitions.

Robin Koch and Timothy Chandler are nursing injuries while Oscar Hojlund and Igor Matanovic have been left out of the squad for the competition. Aurèle Amenda picked up a thigh injury in training and is sidelined for the first leg.

The hosts head into the match in better form than the visitors and, considering their impressive home record against German teams, de Godenzonen are expected to register a win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

