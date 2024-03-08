AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Fortuna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024 

AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Fortuna Sittard will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 25 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at home to Aston Villa in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie in midweek.

Ajax will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game came in a routine 2-0 home win over Utrecht.

Fortuna Sittard, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 5-2 home win over Excelsior. Kaj Serhuis was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick in the first half while Justin Lonwijk and Rodrigo Guth also found the back of the net.

The victory saw them climb to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 24 games. Ajax remain in fifth spot with 39 points to show for their efforts in 24 games.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Fortuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides. Ajax have 41 wins to their name, Fortuna were victorious on five occasions while six games ended in draws.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2023 when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

That result ended a run of eight head-to-head games to produce three goals or more.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last 10 home games across competitions, winning five and drawing five games apiece in this run.

Fortuna Sittard have the worst away attacking record in the league with just six goals scored in 12 games on their travels.

Five of Ajax's last six games across competitions have produced less than seven corner kicks.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Fortuna Prediction

AFC Ajax Amsterdam have had a disappointing campaign to this point. This is exemplified by their goalless draw against Fortuna in the reverse fixture (where their hosts missed a penalty). The capital side impressively held on for a draw against an in-form Aston Villa in midweek and will be expected to cruise to all three points here.

Fortuna Sittard are heavy underdogs in this game but their hosts' indifferent form means they might fancy their hopes of getting something here.

We are backing Ajax to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 Fortuna

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Fortuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AFC Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Ajax to score over 1.5 goals