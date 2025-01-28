AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Ajax will invite Galatasaray to Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam Arena) in their final league-phase match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts have three wins in seven games and are in 16th place in the standings. They need a win to secure a direct berth in the round of 16. Cimbom also have three wins and they have drawn the other four games.

de Godenzonen have seen a drop in form recently, losing two of their last three games. They played RFS in the Europa League last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss, their third loss of the campaign. They did not have any games over the weekend and should be well-rested here.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in all competitions since August. They hosted Dinamo Kyiv in the Europa League last week and were held to a 3-3 draw. Defenders Davinson Sánchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı scored in the first half and Victor Osimhen scored from the penalty spot after the break.

They returned to winning ways after two games on Saturday with a 1-0 home triumph over Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Osimhen scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

de Godenzonen have met Turkish teams 13 times across all competitions, recording 11 wins.

Galatasaray have squared off against Dutch teams nine times, though they have registered two wins.

Ajax have suffered just one loss at home this season while recording 14 wins in 16 games.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Europa League, scoring 18 goals in seven games. Interestingly, they have conceded 14 goals in that period as well.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Galatasaray Prediction

de Godenzonen have lost two of their last three games and have also failed to score in these defeats. Nonetheless, they are on a three-game winning streak at home, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have lost their last three games in the Europa League, which is a cause for concern.

Midfielder Branco van den Boomen is a confirmed absentee as he will serve a suspension here. Wout Weghorst is likely to start ahead of Brian Brobbey, who has been linked with a transfer move recently.

Cimbom are unbeaten since August and will look to extend their streak here. Interestingly, three of their six games in 2025 have ended in draws. They are winless in their last six away games in the Europa League, playing out five draws.

Hakim Ziyech has agreed to move to Al-Nasr and will not travel to Amsterdam with the squad. Mauro Icardi is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Ajax have lost their last three games in the Europa League and will look to return to winning ways. The visitors are one of just three teams with an unbeaten record in the competition and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 1-2 Galatasaray

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

