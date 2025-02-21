AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Fresh off the back of reaching the Europa League round of 16, AFC Ajax Amsterdam play host to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Francesco Farioli’s men head into the weekend as one of just three sides unbeaten at home this season and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Kenneth Taylor grabbed the headlines for Ajax in midweek as he netted in the 93rd minute to hand them a 3-2 aggregate victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in their Europa League knockout-stage playoff clash.

Farioli’s side now turn their focus to the Eredivisie, where they are on a run of seven consecutive victories, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar on December 8.

Ajax have picked up 54 points from their 22 league matches so far to lead the way at the top of the standings, two points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Elsewhere, Go Ahead Eagles returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 at De Adelaarshorst. This followed a 4-2 defeat against Heracles at the Erve Asito on February 8, a result which saw their 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

With 35 points from 22 matches, Go Ahead Eagles are currently seventh in the Eredivisie table, eight points off third-placed Utrecht in the UEFA Champions League playoff spot.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Ajax boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Go Ahead Eagles have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Ajax are unbeaten in their 11 Eredivisie home games this season — claiming 19 wins and one draw — and boast the division’s best home record, having picked up 31 points from their 11 matches.

Go Ahead Eagles have failed to win five of their last six away matches in the league, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of October.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles have put together a fine run of results of late, but they will need to show their mettle against Ajax, who have made their home turf a fortress this season.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we predict a one-sided affair at the Johan Cruijff Arena, with Farioli’s men claiming all three points.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last six clashes)

