AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Jagiellonia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

AFC Ajax Amsterdam welcome Jagiellonia to the Johan Cruijff Arena in the second leg of their Europa League playoff clash on Thursday. Having suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat in last week’s reverse leg, Adrian Siemieniec’s men will look to bow out of the Europa League qualifying race with their heads held high.

Ajax turned in a performance of the highest quality as they hammered Jagiellonia 4-1 at the Białystok City Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash last Thursday.

After falling behind to Adrien Dieguez’s fifth-minute opener, English striker Chuba Akpom took matters into his own hands as he netted a hat-trick to inspire the Dutch giants to an emphatic victory.

Before that, Ajax were on a run of two back-to-back defeats, including a somewhat disappointing 2-1 loss against NAC Breda in the Eredivisie, where they have picked up three points from their opening six matches.

With last week’s defeat, Jagiellonia have now lost five consecutive matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 win over Stal Mielec on August 3.

This poor run of results has been due to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have shipped 16 goals and failed to keep a clean sheet since beating Stal Mielec.

While Jagiellonia will be looking to make a stunning comeback at the Johan Cruijff Arena, recent results away from home offer little optimism as they have failed to win four of their last six competitive away matches since the start of May.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Jagiellonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Ajax and Jagiellonia, with the Eredivisie giants claiming a 4-1 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Ajax are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 competitive games, picking up eight wins and two draws since mid-April.

Jagiellonia are on a run of five back-to-back defeats in all competitions, conceding 16 goals and scoring five since beating Stal Mielec 2-0 on August 3.

Ajax are unbeaten in 13 of their 14 competitive home games in 2024, picking up six wins and seven draws since the turn of the year.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Jagiellonia Prediction

Ajax will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Jagiellonia side who have struggled to impose themselves in recent weeks.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing the Eredivisie powerhouse to come away with another huge victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 4-1 Jagiellonia

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Jagiellonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Jagiellonia’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

