AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

Ajax will entertain Ludogorets at the Amsterdam Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

The two teams met in Bulgaria last week and Ajax recorded a 4-1 win to take a comfortable three-goal advantage on aggregate. Mohammed Kudus, the hat-trick hero from the first leg, has since departed the club and joined West Ham United.

The hosts head into the match with a week's rest to their name while the visitors returned to winning ways in the First Professional Football League on Sunday. They recorded a 5-0 home win and will look to continue that form in this match, as they aim to overturn a three-goal deficit.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the last week.

It was the seventh win in nine games against Bulgarian teams for the hosts, while the visitors suffered their first defeat against a Dutch opponent.

Ludogorets suffered their first home defeat in European qualifiers this season, having recorded two wins and playing a draw in the three home games across the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three competitive games this season, recording two wins and playing one draw. They have enjoyed a prolific run in these games, scoring 10 goals while conceding four in that period.

The visitors have suffered defeats in two of their last three games in all competitions.

The visitors have struggled in their travels this season, suffering five defeats in six games thus far.

They have just one win in their last 16 away games in European games, including qualifiers.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Ludogorets Prediction

De Godenzonen have suffered just one defeat in their last six competitive home games and should be able to produce a strong performance in this match. They have a 100% record at home against Bulgarian teams, so they are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

The Eagles have a poor record in their travels this term, with just one win in six away games, suffering defeats in the remaining five games. In Europe, they have just two wins in their last 20 away games, so might struggle here.

As the hosts have a comfortable three-goal lead on aggregate, they will likely sit back and defend the same. Kudus, who scored three of their four goals in the first leg, has left the club, so his absence will be felt in this match.

Nonetheless, considering their home advantage and the visitors' poor away form in Europe, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 Ludogorets

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Steven Bergwijn to score or assist any time - Yes