AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Ajax will invite Monaco to the Johan Cruijff ArenA in a friendly on Sunday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match, while Les Monégasques will take on Inter Milan next week.

de Godenzonen have endured a busy preseason thus far, playing seven games. They suffered their first loss in that period last week as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Como. They failed to score for the first time in the preseason and will look to bounce back in this home game.

The visitors have played six games in the preseason thus far. They played Torino twice earlier this week and registered 3-1 wins in both games. Folarin Balogun, Kassoum Ouattara, and Yann Lienard scored in the second match, while Mika Biereth, Lamine Camara, and Alexsandr Golovin were on the scoresheet in the first match.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games in the preseason.

The visitors, meanwhile, have scored at least three goals in four of their six games.

de Godenzonen have a decent record against French teams, winning 16 of the 36 meetings, including friendlies.

Les Rouge et Blanc have lost just three of their 18 meetings with Dutch teams, with all three losses registered against PSV.

de Godenzonen have won two of their last five home games.

The visitors last met a Dutch team in a friendly in 2024 and registered a 3-1 win over Feyenoord.

The hosts, meanwhile, last played a French team in a friendly in 2017 and suffered a 2-0 loss to Olympique Lyon.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Monaco Prediction

de Godenzonen will play for the first time at home and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have scored 10 goals in their last four friendlies. They have scored at least two goals in three of their last five home games and will look to continue that form here.

Les Monégasques head into the match in great form and have scored three goals apiece in their last three games. They last suffered a defeat against a Dutch team in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in 2022. They are unbeaten in their last 10 preseason games.

While both teams head into the match in great form, home advantage is likely to play a role here, and we back the Dutch team to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-2 Monaco

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

