AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Off the back of a stunning comeback against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League, AFC Ajax Amsterdam play host to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Rogier Meijer’s men have failed to taste victory in their last 27 games against Ajax and journey to the Johan Cruijff Arena looking to end this 19-year run.

Stoppage-time goals from Branco van den Boomen and Steven Berghuis helped Ajax come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their Conference League knockout-stage clash on Thursday.

John van't Schip’s side now turn their attention to the Eredivisie, where they saw their 12-game unbeaten run come to an end last Sunday courtesy of a 3-2 loss against Heerenveen. With 35 points from 21 matches, Ajax are currently sixth in the league table, one point behind fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League qualification spot.

NEC Nijmegen, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Waalwijk at the Mandemakers Stadion last Friday. Prior to that, Meijer’s men were on an 11-game unbeaten run, claiming two draws and nine wins, including a 3-0 victory over ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Cup quarter-finals on February 6.

With 29 points from 21 matches, Nijmegen are currently seventh in the league table, three points above ninth-placed Utrecht just outside the Conference League playoff places.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AFC Ajax holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 27 of the last 41 meetings between the sides.

NEC Nijmegen have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last 27 games against Nijmegen, claiming 19 wins and eight draws since a 1-0 loss in November 2005.

Nijmegen have lost just one of the last nine games on their travels while picking up four wins and four draws since the start of October.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last seven Eredivisie home games, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar on October 8.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction

NEC Nijmen have enjoyed a solid campaign and are on course to secure European football. However, Sunday’s game pits Meijer’s men against a bogey Ajax side they have failed to get the better of since 2005. We fancy the home side to return to winning ways in the Eredivisie with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 NEC Nijmegen

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: First to score - Ajax (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last 10 games against Nijmegen)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)