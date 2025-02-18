AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Ajax will entertain Union Saint-Gilloise at Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs on Thursday. They met in Brussels in the first leg last week and de Godenzonen registered a 2-0 away win.

Ad

The hosts extended their winning streak across all competitions to five games on Sunday with a 4-0 home triumph over Heracles in the Eredivisie. Mika Godts and Brian Brobbey scored in the first half while Oliver Valaker Edvardsen and Davy Klaassen added goals after the break.

The visitors' poor run of form continued in the Belgian Pro League last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Mechelen. They failed to score for the second consecutive match and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Ad

Trending

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts scored two goals for the second match on the spin in the Europa League while Saint-Gilloise conceded twice for the second match running.

de Godenzonen have registered five wins on the spin, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Ajax have suffered one loss at home in all competitions this season, with that loss coming against Lazio in the Europa League.

Union Saint-Gilloise have won just one of their last seven away games in the Europa League. They have suffered five losses in that period and have failed to score in four.

de Godenzonen have won seven of their eight home meetings against Belgian teams in European competitions.

The visitors won their first-ever away meeting against a Dutch team earlier this season, recording a 1-0 win over Twente.

Ad

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

de Godenzonen head into the match on a five-game winning streak, scoring 12 times while conceding just two goals. They have won their last six home games, scoring 15 goals, and are strong favorites.

Daniele Rugani suffered a minor injury in the first leg and was an unused substitute in the league game against Heracles. He is likely to return to the starting XI here. Wout Weghorst is sidelined with a toe injury, so Brian Brobbey should start the match. Jordan Henderson is also likely to be rested here.

Ad

Les Unionistes have lost their last two games without scoring, though both defeats were registered at home. They have won three of their last four away games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, all three of their losses in the league phase of the Europa League were registered in away games this season, which is a cause for concern.

Alessio Castro-Montes and Kamiel Van De Perre remain sidelined with injuries. Sofiane Boufal made an appearance from the bench in the loss against Mechelen and should start here.

Ad

The hosts are in great form and, considering their better goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback