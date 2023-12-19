AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women will welcome Bayern Munich Women to the Johan Cruijff Arena for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Ado Den Haag in the Vrouwen Eredivisie. Tiny Hoekstra broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, while Romee Leuchter added a brace to guide her side to victory.

Bayern Munich Women, meanwhile, were held to a shock 1-1 draw away to Nurnberg in the Frauen-Bundesliga. They took the lead through Lea Schuller in the 11th minute but Medina Desic leveled matters from the spot in the 72nd minute.

The Bavarians will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Ajax in the reverse fixture last week.

The stalemate left them at the summit of Group C with five points to show for their efforts in three games. Ajax are third on four points.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Bayern Munich Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Bayern won the two previous games before last week's draw.

Four of Bayern's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Bayern have made a 14-game unbeaten start to the season, winning nine.

Four of Ajax's last five games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Six of Ajax's last seven home games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction

Not many people would have given Ajax a chance at qualifying for the knockout rounds when the group-stage draws were made. However, de Godendochters have a shot at qualification at the midway point and can draw inspiration from their draw in Munich last week.

Bayern Munich are still unbeaten after 14 games played this season. However, the Bavarians would be disappointed not to have won any of their last two games. A win here would take them one step closer to the knockout rounds and we expect them to go all out for victory.

We are backing Alexander Straus' side to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women 0-1 Bayern Munich Women

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Bayern Munich Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals