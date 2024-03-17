AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2024

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women will welcome Chelsea Women to the Johan Cruijff Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 away victory over Jong Ajax in the Women's KNVB Beker. Romee Leuchter scored a hat-trick while Danique Tolhoek scored a brace in the rout.

Chelsea, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 3-1 home win over Arsenal in the Women's Super League. Lauren James opened the scoring in the 15th minute while Sjoeke Nusken scored a first-half brace.

The Blues will turn their attention back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their first-place finish in Group D. Ajax qualified as runners-up in Group C. The winner of this tie will face either Brann or Barcelona in the semifinal.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ajax are currently on an eight-game winning streak across competitions.

Nine of Chelsea's last 10 games in all competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ajax have never made it past this stage in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Chelsea have won 14 of their last 15 games across competitions (one loss).

Ajax have scored at least two goals in their last eight competitive games.

There have been more goals scored in the second half than the first in four of Ajax's last six games.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

AFC Ajax Amsterdam defied expectations to get to this stage from a relatively tough group. This is their first time competing at this stage and the Dutch champions will be aiming to go one step further.

Chelsea have been immaculate once again this season and are well on course for a domestic treble. However, for all the Blues' dominance in England, they are yet to lift the UEFA Women's Champions League.

We are backing Emma Hayes' side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 1-2 Chelsea Women

AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to win and over 1.5 goals