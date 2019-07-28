×
AFC Ajax Transfer News: Hakim Ziyech confirms he rejected Sevilla move

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
28 Jul 2019, 16:54 IST

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie
De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the story?

Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech has rejected an offer to join LaLiga club Sevilla, stating that a move to the Spanish outfit would not be a step up for him. The 26-year-old added that he feels 'home' at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In case you didn't know...

Ziyech has emerged as one of the many bright prospects from Ajax this summer, having caught the attention of fans and pundits with his impressive displays for the club last term.

The skilled Moroccan registered 19 goals and 16 assists for the Dutch giants in all competitions in the previous campaign. His exploits made him pivotal to the club's success as they lifted the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. The side also won hearts as they demolished European powerhouses like Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 26-year-old, known for his technical skill and deadly crosses, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly interested in his services. 

However, Ziyech himself revealed that Sevilla, who finished sixth in LaLiga last season, were the only club to have presented him with an offer.

The heart of the matter

Ziyech has now confirmed that he turned down an offer from Sevilla as he believes they are at the same level as Ajax. He explained that he would only be willing to leave the Dutch outfit if an offer proves to be a step up for him.

He said (via Mirror Football), "I feel at home here and get to play a lot. I think Sevilla is from the same level as Ajax and I don’t switch Ajax for nothing."

"The right club didn’t make an offer yet, so for now I just stick with Ajax and do my very best on the field."

"I think everybody gets along really well. It’s a great team. We have fun and you shouldn’t give that up for nothing. You shouldn’t leave because of leaving; it has to be something you fully approve."

What's next?

With Ziyech appearing content with his place at Ajax, his rumored admirers might have to wait for the next year to make a move for him. 

The Dutch Champions are next scheduled to face Sivasspor in a pre-season friendly tomorrow.

