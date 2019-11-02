AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United: Three things we learned from the game | Premier League 2019/20

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United failed to build on their recent success as they lost to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. After their inspiring victory against Chelsea in the EFL Cup during the midweek, the Red Devils were expected to continue their winning run against Eddie Howe's side- who had failed to score in their last three Premier League matches prior to the game against Manchester United. However, it was Bournemouth who came away with all three points at the end of it, courtesy a goal by former Red Devil Joshua King.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men started the game with great intensity and created some half-decent chances to score in the first 10 minutes of the game. However, they failed to sustain the pressure which let the Cherries back into the game. Joshua King's goal at the stroke of half-time gave Bournemouth the lead. Despite their efforts in the second half, the Red Devils couldn't manage an equaliser. Manchester United's loss against Bournemouth means that they have now lost more games than they have won in the Premier League this season. Here are three things we learned from the game:

#3 The Red Devils fail to build on their lively start to the game

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United started the game incredibly well, creating a handful of half-chances to score. Daniel James, who has enjoyed an incredible start to his life as a Manchester United player, got behind the opposition defence on more than one occasion. It seemed like it was a matter of moments before Manchester United find the back of the net.

However, the Red Devils failed to keep the intensity and cooled off a bit. This enable Bournemouth to get back into the game and enjoy more of the ball than they did in the first 10 minutes of the game. Had the Red Devils managed to play with the same energy and purpose, it could have been a different result for Solskjaer’s men.

Back in the doldrums.

