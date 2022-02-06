AFCON 2021: Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback as resilient hosts secure bronze

In recent years, there have been calls for third/fourth place matches to be canceled from tournament football. The argument has been that such matches are unnecessary and usually do not have any significance.

However, if Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso was anything to go by, then such arguments are flawed.

Playing for the right to finish in third place, both teams brought their A-game. Burkina Faso took a 3-0 lead but Cameroon came back strong to level the score.

In the end, the match had to be settled through penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Cameroon built on their strong end to the game to record a 5-3 victory in the ensuing shootout. It was a game that had everything.

Aboubakar bails out hosts

Once again, the star of the show was Vincent Aboubakar, who scored twice to bring the hosts back on level terms.

The Indomitable Lions were completely stunned by Burkina Faso in the opening hour after going 3-0 down following goals from Steeve Yago, Djibril Ouattara and an own goal from Andre Onana.

But having been introduced in the second half, Aboubakar made a huge impact. The 30-year-old particularly came to life in the final 10 minutes, scoring twice to make it 3-3 after Stephane Bahoken had earlier reduced the deficit for the hosts.

Aboubakar has now scored eight goals at AFCON 2021 and is on course to scoop the top-scorer gong. His impressive performances also make him a favorite to win the player of the tournament award.

Cameroon finish third

Cameroon may have been targeting the trophy but finishing third is a decent position. The Lions are five-time AFCON winners and they have a squad that should challenge for the title in the next tournament.

How they managed to maintain their desire after the depression and disappointment of losing the semi-final to Egypt was simply admirable.

Overall, the Central African country has also hosted a great tournament. Not everything was perfect but the tournament was successful in the end.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lions showed great fighting spirit in the third/fourth place game and it was only fair that they took home the bronze medal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar