AFCON 2021: Top 5 players who could win Player of the Tournament

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence its latest iteration from January 9, 2022. The top African players are gearing up to give their all, hoping to go down in history by bringing the prestigious trophy home.

Today, we will take a look at some African stars who can set AFCON alight by putting in memorable, match-winning performances.

Here are five players who could end up winning the Player of the Tournament award at the end of AFCON 2021:

#5 Edouard Mendy - Senegal

Winning the best player at AFCON is no mean feat. It becomes almost impossible when goalkeepers and defenders are considered. Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy is the least favorite to win the Player of the Tournament award, but we just couldn’t keep him off our list.

The Chelsea custodian has been in exceptional form for his club over the last couple of seasons, pulling out mind-blowing saves time and again. Had it not been for Mendy’s eight clean sheets, the Blues would not have currently been in second position in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has also conceded only one solitary goal in the Champions League this season in five games, keeping four clean sheets.

Mendy’s athleticism, command inside the box, and presence of mind could help Senegal go deep into the AFCON this year and maybe even help them win it.

Overall, he has represented Senegal 15 times, managing nine clean sheets.

#4 Sebastien Haller - Ivory Coast

During his time with Premier League side West Ham United, Sebastien Haller failed to establish himself as a player worth keeping an eye on. But the 27-year-old has reinvented himself at Ajax, benefitting massively from their free-flowing style of football.

Haller’s acute sense of positioning has been his biggest asset this season, and we are backing him to extend his fine run at AFCON 2021.

For Ajax, Haller has scored 10 goals in six Champions League games in the current campaign. His insane tally helped the Dutch giants win all six of their group stage fixtures for the first time in their illustrious history.

The Ivory Coast international’s breathtaking form in the Champions League made him the fourth player ever to score 10 group stage goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski have achieved the feat before him.

Haller will be responsible for being Ivory Coast’s primary goal threat at AFCON 2021. With the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha supporting him, expect Haller to carry over his scintillating Champions League form to Africa this month.

