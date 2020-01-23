After agent's comments on United, what's next in the Pogba saga?

Giulio Prifti FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United have failed to match Paul Pogba's ambitions, says Mino Raiola, the player's agent. A hard statement, but considering the team's form and ability right now, a fair and valid verdict for Pogba's time in Manchester. However, what does this mean for the midfielder, his club and does it signify a possible transfer?

The French international re-joined his youth club in 2016 for a whopping sum of £94.5 million, which made him the worlds-most expensive player at the time. The transfer was followed by big hype, as the "Red Devils" were in a big rebuilding process, with the aim of getting the team back to the top. Under their new star coach, José Mourinho, the club had a solid 16/17 season, which ended in them winning the League Cup, the Europa League and getting to second place in the Premier League. However, from then on, it all went downhill. Mourinho was fired and replaced by an inexperienced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who failed to bring consistency into the side.

Yesterday, after a 0:2 home-loss versus Burnley, United is on a new low, with their Champions League ambitions fading away. Ahead of the game, Mino Raiola already gave interview for Sky, in which he talked about his client's situation, ambitions and future, even considering a summer transfer for him.

Mino Raiola: "Everybody knows the ambitions from both parties is not being met, let's talk about the elephant in the room. We need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of United, and if United is still in the plans of Paul.” #mufc [FD] pic.twitter.com/geqoTydmoa — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 22, 2020

Another chapter in the ongoing transfer saga, as Pogba is still linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus. His ambitions seem to be clear, he wants to become one of the best players in the world and play for one of the best teams, something, which United sadly cannot offer right now. Such comments and the recent behaviour, for which he was terribly criticised by multiple Manchester legends, open up the door for a summer transfer.

This situation will not only weaken the Red Devils, but also decrease the midfielder's value. Nevertheless, the Premier League side will not just miss out money, but also lose their biggest star, which will not make it easy for the team in their quest to return to the top. A central player with the quality of Pogba is very hard to find and, considering the club's recent transfer success, not granted to come as fast and easy, as the fans might expect.

Manchester United v Rochdale AFC - Carabao Cup Third Round

Time to bid goodbye?

In conclusion, a transfer in the summer looks as certain as ever, with the relationship between the side and player hitting another low. Especially, Juventus look interested in signing the player again, considering their big ambitions and lack of star players in central midfield.

The situation does not shine a good light on any participant and is quite sad, bearing in mind how high the hopes of the fans were after the record deal, more than three years ago. Yet, that is what happens, when a player is subjected to intense scrutiny. Every party is somehow at fault, but the biggest losers are definitely fans whose club is clutching at straws right now.