"Agent Reece", "Number 7 is free" - Chelsea fans speculate on potential transfer as Reece James is spotted alongside PSG star

Chelsea ace Reece James has been spotted alongside Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe as well as F1 stalwart Lewis Hamilton and twitteratis have gone into a meltdown.

James has been one of the Blues' most important players in recent times. The full-back, though, had an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. He made only 24 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and assisting as many.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was once again the leader of PSG's attack this season. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions.

Mbappe is one of Europe's most prolific attackers. Any club in the world would like to have him on the side. Chelsea fans are no exception as they got excited after seeing James alongside the Frenchman. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Agent Reece, what do you have for me?"

Another claimed:

"Number 7 is free…"

The Blues struggled in the attack during the 2022-23 season. They finished 12th in the Premier League andscored only 38 goals in as many matches.

Acquiring Mbappe, hypothetically, would be massive for the club. Fans were star struck after seeing him with James. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Chelsea are targeting PSG ace Neymar Jr.

According to Le10Sport, Chelsea are interested in PSG attacker Neymar Jr. While Mbappe is unlikely to arrive at Stamford Bridge anytime soon, Neymar would be a massive addition to the club.

The Brazilian had an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before having to undergo ankle surgery that ruled him out for the rest of the season. Since his 2017 move to the Parisian club for a world record transfer fee of €222 million, Neymar has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 matches for the club.

He has, though, been linked with a summer move. Premier League giants Manchester United along with the Blues, are among clubs that have been linked with the superstar. Fans are hence keeping a keen eye on the 31-year-old during the off-season.

