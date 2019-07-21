×
'Agent Ronaldo': Four players Cristiano Ronaldo has invited to play alongside him 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    21 Jul 2019, 10:15 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus.

Everybody knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world. Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down, although he is well past 30. The Portugal talisman claimed the Serie A best player award after amassing 21 goals last season. However, the Juventus star is also known for his more unconventional work as an unofficial agent.

The 34-year-old is a player who does not hesitate to communicate his feelings. Several players are known to have received an invitation from the mercurial forward to join him at his club. It is understandable that many important factors can affect a player's decision over the future and we cannot be sure that a player will make a move even if Ronaldo asks him to.

Nevertheless, it could serve as a hint as to which player has Ronaldo's acknowledgment and such encouragement may tilt the scales in his decision. Here, we will take a look at four stars who are lucky enough to receive a request from Ronaldo to play alongside the Portuguese megastar himself.

#4. Matthijs de Ligt

Cristiano Ronaldo with Matthijs de Ligt.
Cristiano Ronaldo with Matthijs de Ligt.

It is no secret that Ronaldo asked the Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus before the 19-year-old moved to Turin. Ronaldo and De Ligt faced each other in the UEFA Nations League final which the Portuguese won. Later, De Ligt confirmed that Ronaldo wanted him at Juventus after the match ended.

"Ronaldo asked me to go to Juventus," De Ligt said.

"I was surprised by his request, which is why I laughed."

"I didn't understand him at first."

De Ligt had been closely linked with European giants such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain before he joined Juventus on a five-year deal. Nevertheless, De Ligt is now a Juventus player and will play alongside the former Real Madrid star in the upcoming season.

However, the Dutch star recently confirmed that he had already decided to join Juventus after the Nations League final. Thus, his decision to join the club was not influenced by Ronaldo's request. Juventus have signed the Ajax sensation for a massive €75 million plus additional costs of € 10,5 million. The €10.5 million is believed to be Mino Raiola's commission.

