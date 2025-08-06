AIK vs Gyor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

AIK and Gyor will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at Strawberry Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Paide in the second leg of their second-round qualification tie to get here. They went two goals up thanks to own goals from Nikita Baranov and Martin Miller, while Johan Hove made it 3-0 just before the break. Anton Saletros scored a second-half brace, with his goals coming on either side of Hove's 54th-minute strike. The win saw them advance with an 8-0 aggregate win.
Gyor, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw at home to Ujpest in the Hungarian NB 1. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Tom Lacouz was sent off in the 40th minute. A remarkable end to the game saw Giorgi Beridze put the visitors ahead in the 89th minute, while Oleksandr Pinchur equalized in injury time.
They will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 4-3 aggregate win over Pyunik, overturning a 2-1 first leg away loss with a 3-1 win at home.
The winner of this tie will face Rapid Vienna or Dundee United in the next round, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.
AIK vs Gyor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Gyor's last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- AIK's last seven competitive games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
- AIK have not made it to the main stage of a European competition since competing in Group F of the 2012-13 UEFA Europa League.
- Gyor's last five away games in European competition have been decided by a one-goal margin.
AIK vs Gyor Prediction
AIK are unbeaten in their last four home games, keeping a clean sheet in all four games and winning three.
Gyor are returning to the continental stage for the first time since the 2014-15 Europa League campaign.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: AIK 2-1 Gyor
AIK vs Gyor Betting Tips
Tip 1 - AIK to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals