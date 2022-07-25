AIK vs Vorskla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

AIK will welcome Vorskla to the Friends Arena for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round return leg on Wednesday.

AIK Fotboll lost the first leg to Vorskla 3-2. However, their two-goal response against the hosts was a positive sign ahead of the return leg. The current vice champions of the Swedish Allsvenskan have made it to the Europa League playoff round three times. They wouldn’t want to see their campaign end prematurely at this stage. Gnaget will be desperate to reverse the one-goal deficit and snatch qualification for the next round.

Vorskla hosted the first leg away from home in Stockholm, which probably offered some home advantage to AIK, who are based in the city. The Ukrainians struggled to conserve their lead each time they went ahead, and that could pose a problem for them in the return fixture. But Zeleno-Bili could can be confident of their chances due to their superior experience in the competition. They have reached the group stage twice (2011-12, 2018-19) while AIK have done so once.

Vorskla will likely not park the bus - a difficult task for 90 minutes. AIK will push for goals but could repeat the same errors as Vorskla in the first leg.

AIK vs Vorskla Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just once in the reverse fixture of the upcoming match, with that result ending 3-2 in favor of Vorskla.

AIK form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Vorskla form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

AIK vs Vorskla Team News

AIK

AIK had four players booked in the first leg, including captain Sebastian Larsson. It is unclear how coach Bartosz Grzelak will manage his squad in view of a potential qualification for the next round and the risk of suspensions. A further booking could rule any of those four players out of the follow-up game.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vorskla

Four players have been sidelined with injuries. They include captain Volodymyr Chesnakov, midfielders Oleksandr Sklyar, Radion Posyevkin and Olivier Thill.

Injury: Volodymyr Chesnakov, Oleksandr Sklyar, Radion Posyevkin, Olivier Thill

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

AIK vs Vorskla Predicted Xls

AIK (4-4-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK), Erick Otieno, Alexander Milosevic, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Axel Bjornstrom, Joe Mendes, Sebastian Larsson, Bilal Hussein, Zack Elbouzedi, Nicolas Stefanelli, Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka

Vorskla (4-4-2): Dmytro Riznyk (GK), Andriy Batsula, Sergiy Yavorskyi, Gjoko Zajkov, Igor Perduta, David Puclin, Vincent Thill, Denys Oliynyk, Yuriy Kozyrenko, Marlyson, Ruslan Stepanyuk

AIK vs Vorskla Prediction

AIK boast better form at the moment, having played more matches of late than Vorskla. The Ukrainian side have been forced into a hiatus due to the situation back home. Notwithstanding, we are likely to see a fierce contest due to what is at stake.

AIK are expected to win on aggregate and progress to the third qualifying round.

Prediction: AIK 3-1 Vorskla

