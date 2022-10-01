Ajaccio vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

On Sunday (October 2), Ajaccio will host Clermont in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty.

Ajaccio are languishing at the bottom of standings. They picked up their first win of the season in their final game before the recent international break, edging out fellow strugglers Brest by a solitary goal.

Before that victory, Ajaccio had lost six of their opening seven games, giving them a mountain to climb to survive in their first top-flight season since 2014.

Clermont, meanwhile, are in 11th place, having experienced a mixed start to their second Ligue 1 campaign. They have won three games, drawn one and lost four. In their last league game, Pascal Gastien’s side lost 3-1 to Troyes. However, with wins over Reims and Nice, it looks like they could be in for a solid campaign.

Ajaccio vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two games have been mixed, with two wins for Ajaccio, one for Clermont, and three draws. Their most recent meeting saw Clermont win 2-0.

Ajaccio’s problem is their lack of goals. They have only scored only four times this season and have drawn a blank on as many occasions.

Ajaccio have not won a game at the Stade Francois Coty this season and have also only scored one goal there.

Clermont’s goalkeeper Mory Diaw has kept three clean sheets this season, putting him behind only Paris St. Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ajaccio have received more yellow cards (20) than any other Ligue 1 team this season, with winger Romain Hamouma getting sent off twice.

Ajaccio vs Clermont Prediction

Ajaccio should come into this game with some hope after finally winning a game two weeks ago, but whether they can continue that run remains a question mark.

The hosts are largely profligate in front of goal, and with Clermont’s solid defensive record, it’s safe to guess that this game could be a low-scoring one.

Overall then, the advantage probably lies with the away side.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-1 Clermont

Ajaccio vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Clermont win

Tip 2: Game will have less than 2.5 goals – YES (the last five games between these sides have featured less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3: Muhammed Cham to be involved in a goal for Clermont – YES (Cham has three goals and one assist thus far this season.)

