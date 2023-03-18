Ajaccio vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Ajaccio face off with Monaco in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are mired in a relegation fight, sitting in 18th place in the standings. A win could elevate them to 15th, depending on results elsewhere. However, they have found wins tough to come by in recent weeks.

Monaco, meanwhile, remain fourth despite suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to Reims last weekend. They have not won in three but could pull level with third-placed Lens if things go their way.

Ajaccio vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two teams favour Monaco heavily. They have won their last five meetings since 2009 and most recent smashed them 7-1 in January.

Ajaccio’s recent form has been alarming. Since the start of 2023, they’ve only won twice and lost on nine occasions. More worryingly, in those losses, they have scored just once – coincidentally in their loss to Monaco.

Monaco’s form has taken a slide in recent weeks. After going unbeaten for nine games and beating runaway league leaders Paris St. Germain in February, Philippe Clement’s side have taken just one point in their last three outings, losing to Nice and Reims.

Goals have been tough to come by for Ajaccio all season, scoring just 20, making them the lowest scorers in Ligue 1. However, they have conceded 48, less than relegation rivals Angers, Troyes and Auxerre.

Monaco’s success has definitely been more about attack than defence this season. Only Paris St. Germain have scored more goals than their total of 55, but they have also conceded 37, the most by any top-half side.

Ajaccio vs Monaco Prediction

After a disappointing performance last weekend, Monaco will be hopeful of bouncing back against one of the Ligue 1 strugglers.

Monaco don’t have the tightest defence in the league, but against the lowest scorers in Ligue 1, they should hold out well, particularly given Ajaccio’s penchant to draw blanks.

It isn’t likely that the away side will hammer Ajaccio but should find their path to victory.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-2 Monaco

Ajaccio vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win

Tip 2: Ajaccio to fail to score – Yes (Ajaccio have drawn a blank in five of their last six Ligue 1 games.)

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score for Monaco – Yes (Ben Yedder has 16 goals this season, including a hat-trick against Ajaccio in January.)

