Ajaccio vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2022

Sunday sees Ajaccio take on Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francois Coty.

Newly-promoted Ajaccio are currently propping the table up, as they’ve taken just one point from their first six games. That point was secured in a 0-0 draw with Lens, and Olivier Pantaloni’s side have lost all of their matches since.

To be fair to Ajaccio, they haven’t been whitewashed in any of their matches, and so they still hold some hope of turning things around and securing survival.

After finishing fifth last season, meanwhile, Nice have found things tough without boss Christophe Galtier, who departed for Paris St. Germain in the summer.

Under Lucien Favre, they have only won one match – a 1-2 win over Lille – and have claimed just five points from their first six games, leaving them just one spot above the drop zone. Considering the level of players they bought in during the transfer window, it’s been a disappointing campaign thus far.

Ajaccio vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajaccio have scored the fewest goals in Ligue 1 thus far in the 2022-23 season, with just three to their name.

With the additions of Ross Barkley and Kasper Schmeichel to their squad this summer, Nice now count no fewer than five Premier League veterans amongst their numbers.

Ajaccio’s disciplinary record is the worst in Ligue 1 thus far, as they have collected 20 yellow cards, while Romain Hamouma has been sent off twice.

Nice are unbeaten against Ajaccio in their last six meetings at the Stade Francois Coty, winning three and drawing three.

Ajaccio’s last win over Nice came in the 2012-13 season, as they ran out 0-1 winners despite being reduced to 10 men.

Ajaccio vs Nice Prediction

Nice haven’t enjoyed the best start to their 2022-23 campaign, but it’s probably fair to suggest that they have enough to deal with Ajaccio here.

The hosts simply can’t find a way to score goals right now, and given the quality of Nice’s defense, it’s hard to imagine them breaking that habit in this game.

The prediction, therefore, is an away win.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-2 Nice

Ajaccio vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Nice win

Tip 2: Ajaccio to fail to score – YES (Ajaccio have drawn a blank in three of their six games this season).

Tip 3: Andy Delort to score for Nice – YES (Delort scored 16 goals last season and is probably due one after scoring against Koln in European action this week).

