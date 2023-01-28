Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Ajaccio and Olympique Lyon will go head-to-head at the Stade Francois Coty in round 20 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 29).

The visitors are on a run of three wins in the fixture and will look to continue in the same vein.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, failed to stop the rot, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Toulouse in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France on Saturday. They have now lost their last three outings across competitions, including a 7-1 mauling against AS Monaco in the league on January 15.

With 15 points from 19 games, Ajaccio are 18th in the standings but will move out of the relegation zone with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Lyon continued their charge towards a sixth Coupe de France title, edging out amateur side Chambery Savoie Foot 3-0 in their last 32 clash at the weekend.

Manager Laurent Blanc will hope the cup victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as his side return to Ligue 1, where they're on a three-game winless run.

With 25 points from 19 games, Lyon are ninth in the league table, level on points with tenth-placed OGC Nice.

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from their last 17 meetings, Lyon boast a clear upper hand in the fixture.

Ajaccio have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Ajaccio are on a three-game losing streak in Ligue 1 and have lost four of their last five games across competitions.

Lyon are without a Ligue 1 win this year, losing twice and drawing once since a 4-2 victory over Stade Brestois on December 28.

Blanc’s men are unbeaten in four away games across competitions, winning three.

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Buoyed by their comprehensive cup win, Lyon will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to pick up their first league win of the year. Looking at past results in this fixture and given the gulf in quality between the two teams, Lyon should come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-3 Olympique Lyon

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings since February 2013.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in their last five clashes.)

