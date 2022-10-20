Ajaccio vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ajaccio lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG outfit in an important clash at the Stade Francois Coty on Friday.

Ajaccio vs PSG Preview

Ajaccio are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Troyes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Parisians edged Marseille to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ajaccio vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against Ajaccio and have won three of the last six matches played between the two teams, with the other three matches ending in draws.

PSG have a 31% win rate in their last 16 matches against Ajaccio in Ligue 1 - only Monaco have managed to build a better record against the Parisians in the competition.

After a run of five consecutive defeats in Ligue 1, Ajaccio have suffered defeat in only one of their last four matches in the competition.

PSG have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven matches in Ligue 1 - as many as they had managed in their 20 league games preceding this run.

Ajaccio have lost each of their last four matches at home in Ligue 1 - the first time they have endured such a streak in their history.

After a run of three consecutive defeats away from home in Ligue 1, PSG are unbeaten in their last 10 such matches in the competition.

Ajaccio vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and remain the favourites to win the league title this season. Lionel Messi has been in excellent form so far and will look to add to his goalscoring tally this week.

Ajaccio can pack a punch on their day and have managed to trouble the league's best teams in the past. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-4 PSG

Ajaccio vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

