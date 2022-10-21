Ajaccio vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ajaccio lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Stade Francois Coty on Friday. PSG have been in exceptional form this season and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Ajaccio are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and face a difficult league campaign in the coming months. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Troyes last week and will need to play out of their skins to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have managed to carve out a three-point lead at the top of the league table over the past week and remain the favourites to defend their Ligue 1 crown. The Parisian giants edged Marseille to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be intent on taking it up a notch this week.

Ajaccio vs PSG Team News

Ajaccio

Cyrille Bayala and Ismael Diallo have served their one-game suspensions over the past week and will be available for selection on Friday. Yoann Touzghar, Romain Hamouma, and Qazim Laci are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Fernand Mayembo is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Yoann Touzghar, Romain Hamouma, Qazim Laci

Doubtful: Fernand Mayembo

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar is currently serving a suspension in Ligue 1 and will not be included in the squad this week. Lionel Messi has recovered from his niggle and will look to add to his goalscoring tally in this fixture.

Sergio Ramos is also serving a ban after his red card against Reims earlier this month. Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes

Doubtful: Danilo Pereira

Suspended: Sergio Ramos, Neymar

At what time does the match between Ajaccio and PSG kick off?

India: 22nd October 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 21st October 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Ajaccio vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 4

How to watch live streaming of Ajaccio vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

