Ajax 0-1 Chelsea: 3 reasons why the Blues sealed a crucial away victory in Amsterdam | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Vishal Subramanian

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea travelled to Amsterdam to take on Ajax in the Champions League, hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the competition this season.

The game promised plenty of goals but Chelsea managed just one as they registered a last-gasp 1-0 victory, courtesy a goal from substitute Michy Batshuayi.

Ajax had the ball in the back of the net through Quincy Promes in the first-half but the goal was disallowed after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, as the Dutchman was adjudged to be millimetres offside.

Both sides refused to deviate from their game-plan and played free-flowing attacking football. The game was a competitive affair that could have gone either way.

Chelsea had a handful of chances to seal a crucial away victory but Frank Lampard's side weren't clinical enough in front of goal until Batshuayi produced the goods after coming on.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic went close to scoring but Batshuayi squandered the Blues' biggest chance, as he blasted the ball over the bar with only the keeper to beat in the second half.

As the Blues piled on the pressure, they eventually found a breakthrough, Pulisic teeing up Batshuayi for a dramatic late winner.

The pair of substitutes combined to devastating effect as the former Dortmund man's pass was latched on to by Batshuayi.

By virtue of their 1-0 victory, Chelsea moved to the top of Group H and took a major step towards qualification for the knockout stages.

Lampard's side became the first team since Tottenham Hotspur to beat Ajax in Amsterdam and here we look at three reasons for their triumph.

#1 Christian Pulisic finally makes a defining contribution

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

After a slow start to his Chelsea career, Pulisic finally made a defining contribution for his new club as he provided the match-winning assist late in the game.

The American teed up Batshuayi from the right-flank for a late winner that put the Blues in the driving seat in Group-H.

Chelsea will hope for their big-money signing to come good for them this season as they aim to continue their solid start to the season.

