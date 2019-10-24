Ajax 0-1 Chelsea: Hits and Flops | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 915 // 24 Oct 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The clash between Ajax and Chelsea was one of the most anticipated games of group H, as it involved two of the favourites to qualify from the group stages to the knockout phases of the competition. Both sides began the game with a high intensity and tried to impose themselves on the game. It was Ajax who bossed the game for the first 45 minutes, both in terms of possession and chance creation.

In the second half, however, Chelsea looked the better of the two sides and dominated proceedings. In a game of fine margins, it was Frank Lampard's men who came away with three points at the end of it, courtesy of an 88th-minute winner from substitute Michy Batshuayi. Ajax, who successfully resisted the Chelsea front three for the majority of the game, would have felt hard done by after conceding at such a late stage in the game.

While some players shone, others failed to assert their influence during the game. Here are the 5 hits and flops from the match.

#5 Hit: Michy Batshuayi

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Michy Batshuayi was an unlikely hero in Chelsea's victory over Ajax. The Belgian, who hasn't enjoyed the best of times in a Chelsea shirt since his arrival back in 2016, scored the only goal of the match and helped his side come away with all three points. The 26-year-old replaced Tammy Abraham in the 71st minute and injected great pace and energy up front for Chelsea.

Batshuayi managed 4 shots in his 20 minutes cameo on the pitch, 3 of which were on target. The striker was presented with a great opportunity to score which he squandered early on. However, he redeemed himself with a goal in the 88th minute, which turned out to be the match-winner in the end.

1 / 3 NEXT