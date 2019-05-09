Ajax 2-3 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops

Tottenham players mob Lucas Moura as he completed his hat-trick in the dying embers of stoppage-time

24 hours after Liverpool's incredible comeback, Tottenham replicated the same result in more difficult circumstances away from home comforts, earning their place in an all-English Champions League Final after a 3-2 win (3-3 agg*) over Eredivisie giants Ajax.

With a three-goal deficit to overturn, their star striker Harry Kane nervously watching on from the stands injured, they needed a miracle. 45 minutes left to play, Lucas Moura was on hand to produce his third career hat-trick, second this term, inspiring his fearless teammates into a last-gasp comeback after slamming home Spurs' third in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Ajax players, who had battled so hard and were deservedly in-front, fell to the turf. They couldn't believe their dreams were being crushed so brutally with their home supporters helpless. Mauricio Pochettino's men progress through courtesy of the away goal rule after drama in Amsterdam, but who were five hits and flops from another Champions League thriller on this occasion?

#5 Flop: Kasper Dolberg

Dolberg, a late replacement for the injured David Neres, struggled to impress in attack

It's unfortunate that Kasper has earned his way into the flop section on this occasion because in truth, he wasn't even expecting to play. David Neres' injury in the warm-up meant the Danish international had a golden opportunity to help Ajax into the Champions League Finals, but he was unprepared and his individual display reiterated precisely that.

He won five of 12 duels contested on an evening where Tottenham recovered another unlikely lead and despite a few nice touches, he was often subdued by the visitors' backline in the final third. Trying his utmost with some decent link-up play at times, it was few and far between for the 21-year-old, who barely touched the ball and failed to get involved in many of Ajax's attacks.

With 66.7% passing accuracy, he had a lowly 18 touches and found himself more involved defensively than in more creative areas where he's known for flourish. Three tackles and one interception, coupled with a booking and four fouls committed, it typifies a frustrating evening's work for the talented forward - one of the reasons he's failed to truly kick on in the last twelve months. The experience will be a humbling one for him as he's still only 21, but not yet good enough at this level with a lot to learn.

