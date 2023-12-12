Ajax Amsterdam vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023 

Ajax Amsterdam host AEK Athens at the Johann Cruijff Arena on Thursday (December 14) in their final UEFA Europa League group-stage game.

The hosts have endured a highly turbulent campaign but have had a positive start to life under new boss John van't Schip. Ajax lost 4-3 to Olympique Marseille in their last game in Europe.

They looked set to be headed towards a draw following Chuba Akpom's second-half leveler before their French counterparts reclaimed the lead from the spot in additional time.

Ajax are rock-bottom in the group with four points from five games. They are two points behind AEK and must win to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

AEK, meanwhile, picked up a shock 3-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in their group opener but have since lost their way. They lost 1-0 to the Seagulls in their last game, conceding the sole goal of the game early after the restart as they continued their winless home run in the continent.

The visitors are third in the grup with four points and only need a draw to guarantee a Conference League playoff place.

Ajax Amsterdam vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Ajax and AEK, who are winless, losing four.

Ajax have had 22 meetings against Greek opposition in Europe, winning 12 and losing three.

AEK have had seven competitive meetings against Dutch opposition, winning one and losing four.

Ajax are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Ajax Amsterdam vs AEK Athens Prediction

Ajax are on a three-game winning streak after winning one of their previous four. They have won four of their last five home games.

AEK, meanwhile, are also playing well, winning three of their last four games. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 AEK

Ajax Amsterdam vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Ajax's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Ajax's last six games.)