×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AFC Ajax 2.0 -  Best Players to Watch Out For 

Dwijesh Reddy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
360   //    03 Dec 2018, 13:23 IST

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E
Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Ever since the glorious era of Louis van Gaal and his golden boys reigned supreme in the 1994-95 season, they have experienced nothing but inconsistency. This season, AFC Ajax have come out all guns blazing reminiscent of the 1994-95 Ajax side. The appointment of Erik ten Hag and an increase in the influx of immensely talented youngsters have paved the way towards a change in their mixed fortune. Currently standing 2nd in the table behind PSV Eindhoven, their possession-based football has already enthralled audiences in the UEFA Champions League. Their gutsy performance in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich was duly noted and put several of its young starlets on the global radar. Here are Ajax's best players to watch out for during the coming seasons.

#1 Frenkie De Jong

Ajax v Emmen - Eredivisie
Ajax v Emmen - Eredivisie

Subject to a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester City and FC Barcelona as per the Goal, the € 70 million rated Frenkie De Jong has already been compared to the legendary Johan Cruyff. With a keen eye for a pass, excellent vision and immaculate reading the game, De Jong is ear-marked to be Fernandinho's replacement at City by Pep Guardiola.

De Jong's ability to keep the ball moving and his intermittent dribbles from the deep is what makes him a special talent. His performances against the likes of Bayern Munich and Benfica in the Champions League have earned him laurels from legends and pundits with Barca legend Xavi stating him as " a beastly talent" in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. With four international caps already to his name, De Jong is at the heart of the Oranje's resurgence at the global stage. Ajax would have a lot on their plate to keep De Jong in their books come the 2019-20 season.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Nicolas Tagliafico Matthijs de Ligt Scout Report Football Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News
Dwijesh Reddy
CONTRIBUTOR
Why the English Premier League is not the best football...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: WHAT TO EXPECT!
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'or 2018: The best XI to miss out
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Power Rankings: The top 5 players of the week
RELATED STORY
European Club Power Rankings: September 2018
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
11 Dec GAL POR 11:25 PM Galatasaray vs Porto
11 Dec SCH LOK 11:25 PM Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
12 Dec CLU ATL 01:30 AM Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
12 Dec MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Dec BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
12 Dec INT PSV 01:30 AM Internazionale vs PSV
12 Dec LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
12 Dec CRV PSG 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
12 Dec REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
12 Dec VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
13 Dec SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us