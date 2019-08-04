×
Ajax Transfer News: Lasse Schone seals move to Genoa

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
116   //    04 Aug 2019, 11:24 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story

Italian side Genoa have reportedly completed the signing of veteran central defender Lasse Schone from Ajax Amsterdam. The Danish international will be moving out of the Netherlands for the very first time in his career.

In case you didn't know

Lasse Schone, a Hereneeven Academy product, made his professional debut with Dutch side De Graafschap in 2006. The versatile midfielder then moved on to NEC after two years with De Graafschap, spending 4 years with the side before finally joining Ajax Amsterdam in 2012.

At Ajax, Schone became a first-team regular right from the start. The versatile player was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year award in 2014-15. He became the most capped non-Dutch player for Ajax in 2019 surpassing fellow countryman Soren Lerby.

In 7 seasons with the side, the 33-year-old Schone made 286 appearances and scored 64 goals across all competition.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, 33-year-old versatile midfielder Lasse Schone has completed a move to Serie A side Genoa. The midfielder is expected to sign a 2-year contract with the club with an option for extending his contract to another year.

The Denmark international is expected to arrive in Genoa and sign the contract after undergoing routine medicals.

The veteran midfielder will be one of the many player to move out of Ajax this season after the transfer of Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona, Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus and Daley Sinkgraven to Bayer Leverkusen.

What's next

The defending champions Ajax started their Eredivisie title defence yesterday with a 2-2 draw against Vitesse at the Gelredome.

Genoa will play their final pre-season friendly tomorrow against Bordeaux at the Matmut Atlantique before starting their Serie A campaign against AS Roma on the 25th of August.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Genoa Football Ajax Football Serie A Transfer News
