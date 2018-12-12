×
Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
96   //    12 Dec 2018, 10:25 IST

A victory for Bayern will guarantee them a top spot in Group E
A victory for Bayern will guarantee them a top spot in Group E

German giants, Bayern Munich, travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena in what could be a captivating affair, with a victory for either of team guaranteeing top spot in Group E.

9 Champions League trophies sit between the German giants and the Dutch giants, with one team struggling in their domestic league due to an ageing team, while the other is just 2 points behind the leaders and have a team primed with future stars like De Jong and De Ligt.

Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off information

Date: 12 December 2018

Time: 21:00 local time, 01:30 IST (13 December)

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Livestream: Sony Liv

Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Team news

The Dutch winger is doubtful for the fixture
The Dutch winger is doubtful for the fixture

Carel Eiting, Hassane Bande, and Joel Veltman are all out injured for the Dutch giants, while Andre Onana, Kasper Dolberg, and Donny van de Beek are all doubtful for the fixture.

Niko Kovac will be without midfielders Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez, with the duo out injured, while Dutch winger Arjen Robben is doubtful for the fixture.

Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Probable line-ups

Ajax: Lamprou, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico, Labyad, Schone, De Jong, David Neres, Huntelaar, Tadic

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Rafinha, Sule, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Ribery, Lewandowski

Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Form guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Ajax: W-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-D-W

Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Head to head

Ajax: 3 wins

Bayer Munich: 3 wins

Draw: 3 draws

Ajax vs Bayern Munich: Prediction

Ajax has been in goal scoring form in the domestic league, with 21 goals scored in their last 5 matches, and are also 17 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Bayern Munich though has been in inconsistent form this season, with the German giants having only 3 clean sheets in their last 10 matches.

Prediction: Ajax 3-2 Bayern Munich

