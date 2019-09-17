Ajax v Lille: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension lists and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Last season's giant-killers, Ajax will start their UEFA Champions League campaign against Lille at the Johan Cruyff stadium on Tuesday.
Both teams have been weakened by the departures of key players during the summer transfer window. Young midfield maestro, Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt left for Barcelona and Juventus respectively, in the off-season.
Lille, meanwhile, is back among Europe's elite after almost half a decade. The French side though, has been considerably weakened following the departure of Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal. The winger was directly involved in 33 goals for the French side in the Ligue 1 last season.
Team News
Ajax
Despite selling De Ligt and De Jong. Ajax managed to keep their squad together with the outfit looking similar to last season, except for the departed duo.
Erik Ten Haag will be without midfielder, Donny Van de Beek, who is struggling with a thigh injury. Noussair Mazraoui is also out for the match after having picked up a knee injury while on international duty with Morocco.
David Neres is expected to start the match after having been rested during the weekend.
Injuries: Donny Van de Beek, Noussair Mazraoui.
Suspensions: none
Lille
Portuguese midfielder Xeka will remain sidelined with for the French side. New recruit Timothy Weah is also expected to be on the sidelines after suffering an injury.
Veteran striker, Loic Remy will be available for Christophe Galtier, after having missed the weekend's game against Angers.
Injuries: Xeka, Timothy Weah.
Suspensions: none
Predicted Lineups
Ajax (4-2-3-1): Onana; Veltman, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Martinez, Alvarez; Ziyech, Promes, Neres; Tadic
Lille (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Bradaric, Gabriel, Fonte, Pied; Andre, Soumare; Bamba, Ikone, Araujo; Osimhen