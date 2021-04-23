Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Ajax take on AZ Alkmaar at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. Ajax have been exceptional in the league this season and are the favourite to win this game.

AZ Alkmaar are in third place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The away side eased past Sparta Rotterdam last week and will hope for a similar result in this fixture.

Ajax, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the league table and are the favourites to win the Eredivisie title. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Utrecht earlier this week and will want to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent record against AZ Alkmaar and have won 28 games out of a total of 51 encounters between the two teams. AZ Alkmaar have managed only 12 victories against the Dutch giants and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this season and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Ajax. AZ Alkmaar were well below their best on the day and will have to take it up a notch in this match.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-L

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Daley Blind is injured at the moment and is unlikely to play a part in this fixture. Noussair Mazraoui and Perr Schuurs have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

AZ Alkmaar need to be at their best. Image Source: Pzc

AZ Alkmaar

Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Calvin Stengs, and Jeremy Helmer are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Teun Koopmeiners served his suspension earlier this month and is available for selection against Ajax.

Injured: Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Calvin Stengs, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, David Neres; Sebastien Haller

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot; Owen Wijndal, Bruno Martins Indi, Timo Letschert, Jonas Svensson; Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjo; Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson, Albert Gudmundsson; Myron Boadu

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Ajax have exceptional players in their ranks and are only a few victories away from yet another Eredivisie title. The reigning champions have had a few issues in recent weeks and will need to step up on Sunday.

AZ Alkmaar have built a formidable squad but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance against this weekend's opponents. Ajax are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

