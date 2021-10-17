Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Ajax are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Johnny Jansen's Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Goals from Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and Brazilian winger David Neres ensured victory for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Bo Svensson's Mainz 3-1 in the Bundesliga. An early first-half goal from experienced forward Marco Reus and a second-half brace from Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland sealed the deal for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund. Young attacker Jonathan Burkardt scored the consolation goal for Mainz.

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won two games and Ajax have won two games.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2013 in the UEFA Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund beating Ajax 4-1. Goals from German attackers Marco Reus and Mario Gotze and a brace from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Dutch striker Danny Hoesen scored the consolation goal for Ajax.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without Suriname international Sean Klaiber and veteran Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, while Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have a few injury issues. Manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of young Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro and young striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer, United States of America international Giovanni Reyna and French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Injured: Raphael Guerreiro, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Mahmoud Dahoud

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 51 - Dusan Tadic has registered his 50th and 51st for Ajax in the Eredivisie, the second-highest tally for an Ajax player since Opta collects this data (1999-00). Suppliers. 51 - Dusan Tadic has registered his 50th and 51st for Ajax in the Eredivisie, the second-highest tally for an Ajax player since Opta collects this data (1999-00). Suppliers. https://t.co/NPIGcbtiLO

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Donyell Malen

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Ajax, as expected, are top of the Eredivisie table. They have won both of their group stage games in the Champions League this season, but Borussia Dortmund will be their toughest opponent so far in terms of overall quality.

Borussia Dortmund, too, have won both their group stage games in the Champions League so far. Led by the charismatic Erling Braut Haaland, Marco Rose's men will be hoping to make a big impact in Europe's premier club competition.

Both Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are renowned for their transfer policy and youth development. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this game, with Erik ten Hag and Marco Rose regarded as two of the best young managers in the game. A close match is on the cards, but Borussia Dortmund might edge past Ajax.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

