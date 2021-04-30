Ajax vs FC Emmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Ajax take on FC Emmen at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. Ajax have been in excellent form in the league and hold the upper hand going into this game.

FC Emmen are in 16th place in the Eredivisie standings and face a relegation battle in the coming months. The away side has been impressive in recent weeks and will want to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eredivisie standings at the moment and have been excellent this season. The reigning champions eased past AZ Alkmaar last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Ajax vs FC Emmen Head-to-Head

Ajax have a flawless record against FC Emmen and have won all six games that they have played against the away side in recent history. FC Emmen have a miserable record against the reigning champions and will want to register their first positive result in this fixture on Sunday.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year ended in an emphatic 5-0 victory for Ajax. The Dutch giants were unstoppable on the day and will want a similar result from this match.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-W-W-W

FC Emmen form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-D

Ajax vs FC Emmen Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Daley Blind is injured at the moment and is unlikely to play a part in this fixture. Noussair Mazraoui and Perr Schuurs have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

FC Emmen

Luciano Carty, Marko Kolar, and Nick Bakker are injured at the moment and will be unavailable for this match. FC Emmen have a good squad and will likely field a defensive team in this game.

Injured: Luciano Carty, Marko Kolar, Nick Bakker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs FC Emmen Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, David Neres; Sebastien Haller

Signed & sealed.



On to more success ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/R7HhEBIKAd — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 30, 2021

FC Emmen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael Verrips; Caner Cavlan, Keziah Veendorp, Miguel Araujo, Glenn Bijl; Lucas Bernadou, Jari Vlak; Luka Adzic, Sergio Pena, Kerim Frei; Michael de Leeuw

Ajax vs FC Emmen Prediction

Ajax have exceptional players in their ranks and have been a formidable force in the Eredivisie. The reigning champions have had a few issues in recent weeks and will need to step up on Sunday.

FC Emmen have been impressive in recent weeks but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance against this weekend's opponents. Ajax are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 FC Emmen

