Ajax vs FC Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Ajax are back in action in the Eredivisie this weekend as they lock horns with FC Utrecht in an important match at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday. Ajax have been impressive in the league this season and are the favourites to win this game.

FC Utrecht are in seventh place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and will need to be at their best in this match. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Feyenoord over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Ajax, on the other hand, are well on their way to another league title and hold the upper hand going into this match. The reigning Dutch champions won the KNVB Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Head-to-Head

Ajax have a good record against FC Utrecht and have won 17 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two teams. FC Utrecht have managed seven victories against Ajax and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Dutch sides took place in the KNVB Cup and ended in an exhilarating 5-4 victory for Ajax. FC Utrecht were excellent on the day and will want to put in a similar attacking performance this week.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

FC Utrecht form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-W-L-W

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Daley Blind is injured at the moment and is unlikely to play a part in this fixture. Noussair Mazraoui and Perr Schuurs have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

FC Utrecht have a good squad. Image Source: Voetbal International

FC Utrecht

Bart Ramselaar, Mimoun Mahi, Tommy St. Jago, and Justin Hoogma are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. FC Utrecht have good players in their ranks and will hope to get a positive result from this fixture.

Injured: Bart Ramselaar, Mimoun Mahi, Tommy St. Jago, Justin Hoogma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, David Neres; Sebastien Haller

FC Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlagel; Django Warmerdam, Willem Janssen, Mark van der Maarel, Hidde ter Avest; Joris van Overeem, Adam Maher, Simon Gustafson; Othmane Boussaid, Sander van de Streek, Gyrano Kerk

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Prediction

Ajax have exceptional players in their ranks and will want to win the Eredivisie crown as early as possible. The reigning Dutch champions have had a few defensive problems this season and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

FC Utrecht have troubled Ajax in the past and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Ajax are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 FC Utrecht

