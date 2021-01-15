Ajax vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Ajax are set to play host to Feyenoord at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday in the latest edition of the high-profile Eredivisie fixture known as 'De Klassieker'.

Ajax come into this game following a 3-1 win over Ron Jans' Twente on Thursday at the De Grolsch Veste.

A late second-half brace from veteran Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and a goal from new signing, striker Sebastien Haller, sealed the win for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Former Arsenal centre-back Julio Pleguezuelo scored the consolation goal for Twente.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, beat John Stegeman's PEC Zwolle 1-0 on Wednesday at the De Kuip. A second-half goal from young Colombia international Luis Sinisterra ensured victory for Dick Advocaat's Feyenoord.

Ajax vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost three and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Feyenoord 4-0.

First-half goals from Morocco international Hakim Ziyech, Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, Brazilian winger David Neres and Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek secured Ajax's win.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-D-W-W

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-L-W

Ajax vs Feyenoord Team News

Ajax

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be missing Brazil international David Neres, Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore and Dutch attacker Brian Brobbey, due to injuries.

Injured: Lassina Traore, David Neres, Brian Brobbey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Feyenoord will be without goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, Turkey international Orkun Kokcu and Slovakian attacker Robert Bozenik. Portuguese midfielder Joao Carlos Teixeira is also out due to injury.

Injured: Robert Bozenik, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Justin Bijlow, Orkun Kokcu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Antony, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, Lucas Pratto, Bryan Linssen

Ajax vs Feyenoord Prediction

Ajax once again sit at the top of the Eredivisie, three points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord. The addition of striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham United could prove to be inspired. The Ivory Coast international has already opened his tally for Ajax with a goal against Twente.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have done well to be where they are right now. Netherlands international Steven Berghuis continues to be a top Eredivisie performer, and he has racked up 10 goals and six assists so far in the league.

A close match is expected, with both sides in a good run of form. A draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Ajax 1-1 Feyenoord

