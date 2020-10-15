Ajax vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this weekend as Ajax host an impressive Heerenveen outfit at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. Both teams will be looking for a top-four finish this season and need a victory in this game.

Heerenveen are currently in third place in the Eredivisie standings and are yet to lose a match in the league this season. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw against Utrecht in its previous game and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Ajax are only a point behind Heerenveen and will want to move up the table with a victory in this fixture. The home side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Groningen before the international break and need to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Ajax vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent historical record against Heerenveen and have won 27 games out of a total of 35 fixtures played between the two sides. Heerenveen have managed only four victories and will want to improve their record against Ajax this weekend.

The previous Eredivisie meeting between these two teams resulted in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Ajax. Dusan Tadic and Quincy Promes were on the scoresheet on the day and are likely to feature against Heerenveen on Sunday.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-W-W

Heerenveen form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-W

Ajax vs Heerenveen Team News

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus picked up a knock before the international break and remains a doubt for this game. Erik ten Hag has a strong squad at his disposal and will have to field his best eleven against Heerenveen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus

Suspended: None

Rein Smit is suspended for this game. Image Source: SC Heerenveen

Heerenveen

With Heerenveen striker Rein Smit suspended for this game after his red card against Utrecht, the prolific Henk Veerman is set to start for the away side. Heerenveen will have to be wary of Ajax's potent forward line and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rein Smit

Ajax vs Heerenveen Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Dusan Tadic; Antony, Quincy Promes, David Neres

International break is over! 🙂#itaned — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 14, 2020

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Erwin Mulder; Lucas Woudenberg, Pawel Bochniewicz, Jan Paul van Hecke, Sherel Floranus; Joey Veerman, Oliver Batista Meier, Rodney Kongolo; Arjen van der Heide, Henk Veerman, Mitchell van Bergen

Ajax vs Heerenveen Prediction

Ajax have one of the most formidable squads in the Netherlands and have a slight upper hand going into this game. The likes of Quincy Promes and Dusan Tadic have grown by leaps and bounds under Erik ten Hag and will likely play pivotal roles in this fixture.

Heerenveen have been impressive this season and will present the home side with a stern challenge. Ajax have no shortage of talent in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Heerenveen

