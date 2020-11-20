Ajax vs Heracles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold after a long international break as reigning champions Ajax take on an inconsistent Heracles outfit at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. Ajax have been in excellent form and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Heracles are currently in 10th place in the Eredivisie standings and have managed only four points from their last five games. The away side slumped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against VVV in its previous game and needs to get its act together in this game.

Ajax are level on Vitesse at the top of the Eredivisie table with 21 points and will need to push ahead to retain their title this season. The home side has registered four victories on the trot and will want to build on its streak this weekend.

Ajax vs Heracles Head-to-Head

Ajax have a predictably exceptional record against Heracles and have managed 12 victories in 21 matches played between the two sides. Heracles have won only three matches against Ajax and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams resulted in a shock 1-0 victory for Heracles. Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal on the day but has secured a transfer to Belgian side Genk and will not play a part in this fixture.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-L

Heracles form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-D-L-L

Ajax vs Heracles Team News

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Antony was stretchered off the pitch against Atalanta last month and will not play a part in this fixture. Mohammed Kudus is also suffering from a muscle injury and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Antony, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adrian Szoke cannot play a part in this game.

Heracles

Heracles forward Adrian Szoke was sent off against VVV earlier this month and is currently serving a suspension. Navajo Bakboord is suffering from a long-term injury and is also sidelined against Ajax.

Injured: Navajo Bakboord

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adrian Szoke

Ajax vs Heracles Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, David Neres; Lassina Traore

Heracles Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Bucker; Jeff Hardeveld, Mats Knoester, Robin Propper, Tim Breukers; Teun Bijleveld, Rai Vloet, Lucas Schoofs; Luca de la Torre, Guus Hupperts, Silvester van der Water

Ajax vs Heracles Prediction

Ajax have improved over the course of this season and their exceptional squad is likely to guide the reigning champions across the finish line in this game. Lassina Traore is enjoying a spectacular breakthrough season and will play an important role this weekend.

Heracles have a good squad but need to solve several defensive issues to stand a chance in this fixture. Ajax are arguably the best team in the Netherlands and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Heracles

