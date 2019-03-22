Ajax vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 4 reasons why Ajax may pull off a surprise win

The history of football suggests that anything is possible

Juventus and AFC Ajax, 2 sides who eliminated quite possibly the most powerful city in terms of football to reach the quarterfinals of the UCL 2018-19 are the two names set to face each other.

While Ajax shocked the whole world as they defeated the 13-time winners, Real Madrid, Juventus made a heroic comeback as they ousted Atletico Madrid to book a ticket to the quarterfinals of this season's Champions League.

While both Ajax and Juventus had quite a run in the previous round, it's of no doubt that Juventus will start this tie as heavy favourites to proceed, and Ajax will need quite a miracle to get past this sturdy Juventus side.

But the history of football suggests that anything is possible and we are not closing the door on Ajax. Here we list down 4 reasons why Ajax might pull off a surprise win in their quarterfinal matchup against Juventus.

#4 The underdog factor

Going all the way?

Football is not just a sport, it's more of a religion followed by billions worldwide. The worldwide phenomenon is the most adored sports around the globe and we can't help but agree with the greatness of this scintillating sport.

What makes football so cherished is its ability to give us moments that shall be celebrated and remembered for the rest of our lives.

Talking about football, one cannot simply miss the spectacle that is the Champions League, as top European clubs battle for the top prize.

The Champions League is watched by billions and it's the intensity, the star power, and most importantly the talent on the show that makes us all tune in every year.

We have our quarterfinal clashes lined up for yet another thrilling ride.

One enticing matchup set to take centre stage is that of Juventus and Ajax. While both teams have displayed exciting gameplay up until this point, the favourite going into this one is Juventus.

The Italian giants are tipped to proceed, thus making Ajax the obvious underdogs in this clash.

The reason why the UEFA Champions League is so big is its history of churning out mind-boggling moments that successfully surprise us to the very limit.

Underdogs reaching the pinnacle is no strange phenomenon in the world of football, and Ajax will rely on this to bolster their confidence heading into this clash.

Ajax winning the UCL would add yet another chapter in the book of astonishing UCL tales.

