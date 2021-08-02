Ajax vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Ajax are set to play Leeds United at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Jesse Marsch's RB Leipzig in a friendly game a few days ago. An early first-half goal from Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic for Ajax was cancelled out by a second-half goal from French midfielder Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig.

Leeds United, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in a friendly fixture. Goals from Spanish attackers Aitor Ruibal and Borja Iglesias and an own goal from French goalkeeper Illan Meslier ensured victory for Real Betis. Forward Patrick Bamford and Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich proved to be a mere consolation for Leeds United.

Ajax vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

There are no recent head-to-head encounters between Ajax and Leeds United.

Ajax form guide: yet to play

Leeds United form guide: yet to play

Ajax vs Leeds United Team News

Ajax

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of Suriname international Sean Klaiber, who is nursing an injury. Midfielder Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico squad at the recently concluded CONCACAF Gold Cup, and he is not available. Brazil attacker Antony is representing his nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended.

Injured: Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

Not available: Antony, Edson Alvarez

Leeds United

Meanwhile, Leeds United could be without young centre-back Pascal Struijk and Spain international Diego Llorente, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips is yet to return after representing England at Euro 2020. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marcelo Bielsa is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Kenneth Taylor, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, David Neres, Dusan Tadic

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Ajax vs Leeds United Prediction

Ajax have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with under the management of Erik ten Hag. The addition of forward Steven Berghuis from arch-rivals Feyenoord only adds to their options, while the likes of midfielder Mohammed Kudus are expected to play a bigger role this season.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have made just one major signing so far. Spanish left-back Junior Firpo has joined from Barcelona to replace the Al-Ahli bound Ezgjan Alioski, and he has made a positive impact at the club so far.

Done deal. Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson will join Leeds from Vålerenga, total agreement reached on personal terms too. Contract until June 2026. 🟡🔵 #LUFC



Medicals scheduled this week - work permit expected to be approved soon, as per @stianwahl. 🇳🇴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

Ajax might edge past Leeds United here.

Prediction: Ajax 1-0 Leeds United

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand