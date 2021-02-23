Ajax vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of round-of-32 fixtures this week as Ajax take on Lille in a second-leg clash at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday. The Dutch giants won the first leg and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Lille have exceeded expectations in Ligue 1 this season and are engaged in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon for the league title. The French outfit thrashed Lorient by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and has a mountain to climb this week.

Ajax have enjoyed an excellent league campaign so far and are well on their way to yet another Eredivisie title. The Dutch champions edged Sparta Rotterdam to a 4-2 victory in their previous game and will want to get the better of Lille on Thursday.

Ajax vs Lille Head-to-Head

Ajax have a flawless record against Lille as far as official European fixtures are concerned and have won all three matches played between the two teams. Lille have never defeated Ajax on the European front and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Ajax. The Dutch giants secured a late comeback on the day and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lille form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in English football history

Ajax vs Lille Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Sebastien Haller has not been registered as a Europa League player and will have to be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui

Suspended: Andre Onana

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Lille forward Burak Yilmaz has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Jeremy Pied has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Burak Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Unavailable: None

Ajax vs Lille Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvares, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Davy Klaassen, David Neres; Dusan Tadic

🎵 𝗚𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼, 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 🎵



Send our #USMNT star 🇺🇸 your birthday wishes 👇 pic.twitter.com/KhkAvhsHXN — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 22, 2021

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Ajax vs Lille Prediction

Ajax scored two crucial away goals against Lille last week and hold a distinct upper hand going into this fixture. The Dutch champions have been irresistible at times this season and will want to make a statement to the rest of the competition this week.

Lille have excellent players in their ranks and will have to play out of their skins to turn this fixture around. Ajax hold a slight edge at the moment and are likely to manage a narrow victory in this match.

Prediction: Ajax 1-0 Lille

Also Read: Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz: Player Ratings as late Lenglet blunder costs Catalans two crucial points | La Liga 2020-21