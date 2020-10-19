Ajax vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Ajax are set to host Liverpool at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday in their opening UEFA Champions League fixture.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Heerenveen at the weekend in the Eredivisie. A brace from the captain and forward Dusan Tadic and goals from young Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, midfielder Davy Klaassen and Brazilian forward Antony sealed the win for Erik ten Hag's side.

Forward Henk Veerman scored the consolation goal for Heerenveen.

Liverpool, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Everton on Saturday in the English Premier League. A feisty derby encounter saw Senegal international Sadio Mane and winger Mohamed Salah score for Liverpool, with centre-back Michael Keane and in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin finding the net for Everton.

Forward Richarlison was sent off for Everton in the second half, complicating matters for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Ajax vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Ajax and Liverpool have not faced each other in a competitive fixture for some time now.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-L-W

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-L-D

Ajax vs Liverpool Team News

Ajax have no known injury issues, and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Liverpool were dealt a heavy blow in their clash against Everton. Key centre-back Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious injury which could potentially keep him out of the team for the rest of the season. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, midfielder Thiago Alcantara and England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Ajax vs Liverpool Prediction

Ajax lost two key players in Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech this summer, with the two joining Manchester United and Chelsea respectively. Young stars Ryan Gravenberch and Mohammed Kudus have begun their Ajax careers well, and will look to make an impact on the biggest stage.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are still reeling after losing Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury. In his absence, Joel Matip and Fabinho will have to step up and partner Joe Gomez. Thiago's absence could prove to be vital as well.

Ajax will be the underdogs, but the absence of Alisson, van Dijk and Thiago could potentially cause an upset, and we are predicting a narrow win for the home side this week.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Liverpool

