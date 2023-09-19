Ajax vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

Ajax are set to play Marseille at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Twente in the league. Goals from winger Daan Rots, midfielder Sam Steijn and Turkish attacker Naci Unuvar sealed the deal for Twente. Striker Brian Brobbey scored the goal for Ajax.

Marseille, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Toulouse in their most recent league game.

Ajax vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Marseille have won one game and drawn one.

Striker Brian Brobbey has scored two goals in four league starts for Ajax this season.

Croatian left-back Borna Sosa has provided one assist in one league start for Ajax this season.

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Marseille this season.

Portuguese forward Vitinha has managed two goals in three league starts for Marseille this season.

Ajax vs Marseille Prediction

Ajax have endured a slow start to their league campaign, and sit 12th on the league table. They invested heavily in youth this summer, with director of football Sven Mislintat heavily involved. The likes of Josip Sutalo, Georges Mikautadze, Carlos Forbs and Sivert Mannsverk have all joined the club, with Ajax receiving €156 million from the sale of stars like Mohammed Kudus, Jurrien Timber and Edson Alvarez.

The squad was rejuvenated this summer, and clearly still needs time, with a new manager at the helm as well. The pressure is now on Steven Bergwijn to take over the mantle of the star of the team, and it does not bode well that the 25-year old was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Marseille, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have a new manager at the helm as well. Marcelino enjoyed some interesting spells with multiple Spanish clubs, and is generally well-rated.

Marseille let go of players like Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Guendouzi this summer, and have recruited the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They have enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign, but need to build on that, especially with the form of Paris Saint-Germain so far.

A close game is on the cards, but Marseille might just edge past Ajax.

Prediction: Ajax 0-1 Marseille

Ajax vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Marseille

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet- yes