Ajax vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Ajax are set to play hosts to Midtjylland at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Ajax come into this encounter following a 5-0 thrashing of Heracles in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

A brace from Morocco international Zakaria Labyad and goals from in-form striker Lassina Traore, Brazilian winger David Neres and captain Dusan Tadic sealed the win for Erik ten Hag's side.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, beat AGF 2-1 in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Goals from Nigeria international Frank Onyeka and attacker Sory Kaba secured a narrow victory for Brian Priske's Midtjylland. A penalty from Patrick Mortensen in the second half proved to be a mere consolation for AGF.

Ajax vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head

Ajax and Midtjylland have faced each other once before, in the reverse fixture this season in the Champions League group stage.

Advertisement

Ajax beat Midtjylland 2-1 in that game, with goals from young Brazilian winger Antony and Serbia international Dusan Tadic ensuring victory for their side. Danish winger Anders Dreyer scored the goal for Midtjylland.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Midtjylland form guide in the Danish Superliga: W-W-L-W-W

Ajax vs Midtjylland Team News

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of two young stars of the team; Brazilian winger Antony and Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who are both out due to injuries. Other than that, there are no known issues affecting Ajax players ahead of this game.

Injured: Antony, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Midtjylland will be without young Brazilian midfielder Evander, who is not available for this clash. There are doubts over the availability of attacker Junior Brumado.

Injured: Evander

Doubtful: Junior Brumado

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Lassina Traore, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes

Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mikkel Andersen, Joel Andersson, Erik Sviatchenko, Alexander Scholz, Paulinho, Jens Cajuste, Frank Onyeka, Pione Sisto, Anders Dreyer, Sory Kaba, Awer Mabil

Ajax vs Midtjylland Prediction

Ajax are in good form coming into this game. They are second in their Champions League group behind Liverpool. With Atalanta looming, a win here could prove to be crucial for the Dutch giants as they look to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Advertisement

Midtjylland, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the group. They have some good players in their ranks, including Denmark international and former Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto.

With an extremely-talented squad and a good manager at the helm, Ajax will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland

Also Read: Olympiacos vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21