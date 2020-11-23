Olympiacos vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Olympiacos are set to host Manchester City at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Olympiacos come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Panathinaikos on Saturday in the Greek Super League. A first-half goal from Greece international Kostas Fortounis was enough to secure the win for Pedro Martins' Olympiacos.

Manchester City, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the English Premier League. Goals from South Korea international Son Heung-min and Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso secured the victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

FULL-TIME | Not our night as we suffer a first away defeat of the season at Spurs.



Olympiacos vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is even. Manchester City have won one game and lost one.

In the reverse fixture between the two clubs earlier this month, Manchester City comfortably beat Olympiacos 3-0.

Goals from young Spanish winger Ferran Torres, Brazil international Gabriel Jesus and full-back Joao Cancelo sealed the victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Olympiacos form guide in the Super League: D-W-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-D-L

Olympiacos vs Manchester City Team News

Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins will be unable to call upon the services of Senegalese centre-back Ousseynou Ba, who is injured. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Ousseynou Ba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City will be without Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake and veteran Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, who are both out due to injuries. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Injured: Nathan Ake, Fernandinho

Doubtful: Benjamin Mendy

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Sa, Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas, Mady Camara, Yann M'Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis, Lazar Randelovic, Youssef El-Arabi, Mathieu Valbuena

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Olympiacos vs Manchester City Prediction

Olympiacos sit third in their Champions League group, behind Manchester City and Porto. They have some experienced players in their ranks, including Jose Holebas, Yann M'Vila and Mathieu Valbuena, who can all make a difference in these kinds of matches.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have won all three games in the Champions League this season. Their league form has left much to be desired, and manager Pep Guardiola will hope that their poor form does not transfer to the continental stage.

Manchester City will be the favorites to win the game comfortably, despite being the away side.

Prediction: Olympiacos 0-3 Manchester City

