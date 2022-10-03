Ajax vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Alfred Schreuder's Ajax side in a Group A match at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday.

Ajax vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Neapolitans eased past Torino by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ajax, on the other hand, are in second place in the Eredivisie league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Dutch outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ajax vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax and Napoli are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 1970 and ended in a comfortable 4-0 home victory for Ajax.

Napoli have never won a match away from home in a European competition in the Netherlands and will look to create history this week.

Ajax are winless in their last 11 European matches against Italian opponents at home, with their previous such victory coming against AS Roma in 2002.

Napoli have won the first two games of their UEFA Champions League campaign this season and could win their first three games in the group stage for the first time in their history.

Ajax have won their last four matches at home in the UEFA Champions League and have scored four goals in each of their last three home matches in Europe.

Ajax vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been in excellent form so far this season and could potentially win silverware in the coming months. The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano have been impressive this season and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Ajax can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to address going into this match. Napoli are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Napoli

Ajax vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

