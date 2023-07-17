Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July 2023

Ajax continue to gear up their preparations for the 2023-24 season as the lock horns with a formidable Shakhtar Donetsk side in an intriguing pre-season clash at De Toekomst on Tuesday.

Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk finished at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League standings in the 2022-23 season and have been impressive over the past year. The away side slumped to a shock 5-0 defeat at the hands of Dordrecht last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Ajax, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive over the past year and secured a disappointing third-place finish in the Eredivisie last season. The Dutch giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Den Bosch in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have an excellent historical record against Shakhtar Donetsk and have won 15 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shakhtar Donetsk's five victories.

Ajax are winless in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against Feyenoord in the KNVB Cup semi-final in April this year.

After a run of four league victories in consecutive years from 2019 to 2022, Ajax lost the Eredivisie title last season and secured only 69 points from their 34 matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of 13 goals during this period, losing two of these games.

Ajax have won each of their last five matches against Shakhtar Donetsk in all competitions, with their previous defeat against the Ukrainians coming by a 4-1 margin in 2020.

Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Ajax have not been at their best over the past year and are in the midst of a difficult transition at the moment. Max de Waal and Steven Berghuis can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk have struggled in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Ajax are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Shakhtar Donetsk to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Steven Berghuis to score - Yes